Kajol Shares Old Pic With Saif, Aditya Pancholi To Celebrate 23 Years Of 'Hameshaa'

Kajol’s one of the memorable and iconic 1997 films, Hameshaa starring Saif Ali Khan Aditya Pancholi clocked 23 years on September 12 and it seems that the actress is excited to celebrate the special day. To commemorate the occasion, the actress took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film. In the picture, Kajol can be seen in a conversation with Saif and Aditya in between the shots.

Kajol celebrates 23 years of Hameshaa

While captioning the memorable picture, the actress wrote, “Throwback to 23 Years ago, filming 'Humeshaa', #23YearsOfHumeshaa #Memories.” Several fans of the actress were quick enough to appreciate the acting skills of Kajol as well as praise the storyline. One of the users praised the film's song and called them "melodious." Another user commented that Kajol is being dearly missed by all her fans on the big screen. Another user chimed in and expressed her excitement to watch the film on loop. A fourth follower of the actress commented that the costume and dress ups of all the three actors in the picture are just hilarious.

Even though the film could not live up to its hype, Kajol's performance in this Punar Janam (Re-birth) drama was quite appreciated by the critics. The story of the iconic film revolves around childhood friends Yash and Raja fall in love with Rani but their jealousy leads to the death of both Raja and Rani. When Yash comes across her lookalike, his obsession leads him down a dark path. Saif Ali Khan and Kajol were paired opposite each other for the first time. The two did a film titled Yeh Dillagi as well, but Kajol eventually falls in love with Akshay Kumar in that romantic film. Hameshaa's songs were chartbuster hits especially Neela Dupatta Peela Suit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol's last silver screen venture was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she played Ajay Devgn’s wife. Her next movie to release was Sasi Lalitha which was supposed to hit the theatres in November 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the release date has not been confirmed yet. Kajol will voice the character of Angie in an animated remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which is called Koochie Koochie Hota Hai.

(Image credit: Kajol/ Instagram)

