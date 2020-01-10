Neha Sharma Shares Her Look From The Film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'; Pics Inside

Neha Sharma is an actress and model who hails from Bihar, India. She started her career by starring in South Indian movies, but today, she is a well-known personality in the Hindi film industry. Her first Bollywood movie was Crook: It's Good to Be Bad where she was seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. She is seen in many movies since. She will be seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Kamla Devi. Recently, Neha Sharma took to Instagram to show off her look from the movie.

Neha Sharma shares her look from the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Neha Sharma, on January 9, 2020, took to her Instagram to share her look from the film. In the picture, we can see her dressed as a Mughal. Neha is seen in a green and golden floral embroidered salwar suit and a pink net chunni. She is wearing a lot of jewellery which includes pearl necklaces and a gold choker among other facial jewellery. She captioned the picture and promoted the film. On the photo, we can also see the title of the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On the professional front:

Neha Sharma will be seen in Ik Sandhu Hunda Si. In that movie, we can see Neha Sharma alongside Gippy Grewal. The movie will be releasing on February 21, 2020, and will be directed by Rakesh Mehta

Image courtesy: Neha Sharma Instagram

