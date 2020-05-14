Ajay Devgn Has Collaborated With These Popular Filmmakers Only Once

Ajay Devgn is currently riding high on the success of the superhit movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the actor will next be seen in Maidaan, Sooryavasnshi, Chhalaang, Kaithi remake and many more. He has been working with some of the most prominent directors in the industry to date. Here are some of the prominent filmmakers from the industry with whom the actor has only collaborated once. Read further ahead for more details:

Ajay Devgn has worked with these popular filmmakers only once

Govind Nihalani

Govind Nihalani is widely considered to be one of India's greatest and most influential filmmakers. He has directed several acclaimed films like Ardh Satya and Aakrosh. Ajay Devgn has collaborated with the iconic filmmaker only once. He played the lead role in Nihalani's 1999 action-thriller, Thakshak. Despite having a strong cast and the reputation of Nihalani, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

Vishal Bhardwaj

Ajay Devgn has collaborated with one of the most prominent filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj in only one movie to date. The two had collaborated for Omkara. The 2006 film features Ajay Devgn playing the role of Omi Shukla in the movie. The director won Special Jury Award for the film and Ajay Devgn was nominated for Best Actor Award for the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

This may come to a surprise to many fans of Ajay Devgn, but the Singham actor has collaborated only once with one of the highly acclaimed filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor and filmmaker collaborated for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The 1999 romantic-drama movie went on to grab a massive number of awards. Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagged the Best Director Award for the movie.

