Akshay Kumar's Role In 'Dhadkan' Was Offered To Anil Kapoor & Ajay Devgn | Read Trivia

Dhadkan is a 2000 romantic-drama movie helmed by Dharmesh Darshan and bankrolled by Ratan Jain. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. The plot of Dhadkan revolves around the life of a girl who leaves her boyfriend to marry a kind-hearted man chosen by her father. After a few years, the boyfriend returns thinking that she is still in love with him. Here is a compilation of fascinating trivia about the movie.

Akshay Kumar’s Dhadkan Trivia

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were reportedly in a relationship while shooting Dhadkan.

After Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away, Kader Khan was given the opportunity to sing Dulhe Ke Sehra.

Dhadkan was delayed for almost 4 years.

Dhadkan gained Sunil Shetty his only Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a negative role category.

Navneet Nishan was initially approached to essay the role of Akshay Kumar’s stepsister in the movie. But she is only seen during the song Dhule Ke Sehra. Later Manjeet Kullar played the part in Dhadkan.

Arbaaz Khan was initially approached to essay the role of Dev in Dhadkan. However, he was replaced when the distributors reportedly told Venus they could get a better price for a movie featuring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. Later, angry Arbaaz Khan was seen bashing Sunil Shetty in all his interviews saying that it was unethical on his part to accept the role.

Sushmita Sen was the initial choice of the makers to play Sheetal Verma in the movie.

Dhadkan’s title was in a major dispute. Goel Cine Corporation and United Seven Combines were in a legal battle for the rights of the title.

Sanjay Dutt was also approached to essay the role of Dev in the year 1994. However, when he went to prison, Sunil Shetty took up the role.

Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se song from Dhadkan is coped from Ahebak Leh and Aksar Is Duniya Mein song is copied from Astany a song by Najwa Karam.

Initially, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were in negotiation to essay the role of Ram but in the end, Akshay Kumar was signed for Dhadkan.

Kiran Kumar has played the role of an antagonist opposite Sunil Shetty in many movies however this was the first time when Sunil Shetty played a villain opposite him.

Dhadkan is the only love triangle movie of Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. All their other movies together are either action or comedy.

