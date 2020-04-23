Ajay Devgn And Karisma Kapoor Starrer 'Jigar' Interesting Trivia, Read

The Ajay Devgn starrer action drama flick Jigar released in the year 1992. Jigar also starred Karisma Kapoor opposite Ajay Devgn. The Ajay Devgn starrer also had Bollywood actor Arjun in a pivotal role who is well-known to essay the role of the Pandava prince, Arjun in BR Chopra's cult show Mahabharat.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's 'Baadshaho': Interesting Facts About The Film

Jigar was helmed and produced by filmmaker Bhise Jigar. The Ajay Devgn starrer was reportedly a box office hit. The Ajay Devgn starrer Jigar also catapulted the actor into the main league of the action heroes in the industry. Here are some interesting trivia attached to the movie.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh': Interesting Facts Fans Need To Know

The Ajay Devgn starrer action film has these interesting trivia which will make you want to watch it again

Ajay Devgn had raised his fee

During the making of Jigar, Ajay Devgn had signed another movie with director Salim. However, when Jigar turned out to be a box office success, Ajay Devgn quote a higher fee for the film. This made Salim remove Ajay from the movie as he was not willing to pay such a humongous fee to the actor.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

Ajay Devgn and Arjun had become close friends

Ajay Devgn and Arjun had become close friends before they started working in the film Jigar as they had already collaborated in the movie Pyar Bhari Wadiya. Arjun wanted to play an antagonist in Jigar but was rejected by Ajay's father, Veeru Devgn who was reportedly an action director for the movie. When Arjun convinced Veeru Devgn that he was a former boxing champion in college, only then was he selected for the movie.

Karisma Kapoor was hesitant to work with Ajay Devgn

Karisma Kapoor was offered Jigar before Ajay's film Phool Aur Kaante released. Karisma was initially hesitant to work with Ajay as she was a newcomer back then and Ajay was an unknown actor. However, she agreed to sign the film once the Ajay Devgn starrer Phool Aur Kaante became a hit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.