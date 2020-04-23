Ajay Devgn's 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh': Interesting Facts Fans Need To Know

The Legend of Bhagat Singh features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. This Hindi period drama flick revolves around the life of the socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence. It also stars Sushant Singh, D Santosh, and Akhilendra Mishra in pivotal roles and Raj Babbar, Amrita Rao, and Farida Jalal in supporting roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, The Legend of Bhagat Singh follows Singh’s childhood as he witnesses British officials committing atrocities on Indians and gets traumatised after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. After the incident, he takes a vow to free the country from colonial rule.

Produced under the banner of Tips Industries, The Legend of Bhagat Singh opened to positive reviews from the critics for the direction and performances of Ajay Devgn and Sushant Singh. The Legend of Bhagat Singh also received two National Film Awards. Therefore, we have listed some of the most interesting trivia about the movie.

Interesting facts about The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The filmmaker wanted to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the female lead role. He wanted her to play Mannewali. However, she was working in Shaheed, another Bhagat Singh film, which was released on the same date.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn received his second national film award after Zakhm.

Earlier, Sunny Deol was cast for the role of Chandrashekhar Azad. As per reports, he also requested the filmmaker to cast Bobby Deol in the lead role. However, Rajkumar Santoshi did not replace Devgn. Therefore, Sunny Deol left the movie and signed Guddu Dhanoa’s Shaheed. This resulted in a fallout between Deol and the director.

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

Also read: This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn Defends 'De De Pyaar De' And Rangoli Takes On Deepika

Rajkumar Santoshi chose Sushant Singh, D Santosh, and Amitabh Battacharya as Sukhdev, Rajguru, and Jatin Das respectively because their looks resembled those freedom fighters.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, and Shaeed E Azam, which are based on the life of Bhagat Singh, came out on the same day.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Thanks PM Modi For 'personal Bodyguard' Aarogya Setu, Urges Fans To Download

Also read: "Well Said", PM Modi Responds To Ajay Devgn's Tweet Calling Aarogya Setu His 'Bodyguard'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.