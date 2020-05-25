Ajay Devgn's 'Raid': Here Are Some Must Watch Fun Moments From The Sets Of The Film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn kickstarted his acting career in Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante. He has managed to establish himself as a leading actor and has time and again proved his acting skills. Some of his most famous movies are Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, Raid, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Ishq, De De Pyaar De and many more.

His film Raid recently completed two years of its release. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla. Take a look at the BTS video of the film in which the actors are seen having fun on the sets of the film.

Fun moments from the sets of Ajay Devgn's 'Raid'

The video starts with one of the crew members applying oil on someone's body. Later, it also captures how an old man shows his funny dance moves on the song I'm a Disco Dancer and his style is hilarious to watch. The clip also has some funny moments of playing with water. The scene where Saurabh Shukla's bullet shot occurs, they are seen laughing at their own actions. The clip also shows how supporting actors worked on their dialogue delivery style. The whole clip is from the days of shooting in Lucknow. In the end, it also shows how everyone is enjoying the party and doing some mimicry of other actors.

All about the film Raid

Raid was the mystery thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film was a massive success at the box office and garnered a positive response from fans, audiences and critics alike. As per Box-Office India, the movie reportedly grossed around Rs.101.54 crores. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. The plot of the revolves around a fearless income tax officer (Ajay Devgn) who raids the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow (Saurabh Shukla) after someone draws his attention towards the evidence.

Upcoming films of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he essayed the crucial role of Tanaji Malusare. The film was based on Tanaji, who was a Maharashtrian military soldier from the 17th century and known for his battle skills and bravery. The Om Raut directorial also featured Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is a spin-off of the Singham franchise. Later, he will also be seen in Maidaan, which is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

