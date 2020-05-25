Ajay Devgn's 'Raid': Check Out What All Went Into The Making Of The Film | Watch Here

Raid is a 2018 film that revolves around the story of the longest-running income tax raid in the history of India. Based on an actual event, the film is set in the year 1981 in Lucknow. The film tells the story of how Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), a righteous income tax officer, raids the property of the most powerful MP in Lucknow, Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla). The film also has Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role. Take a look at the BTS video of the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Jaan': Fascinating Trivia About Action-drama Film

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid': What all went into the making of the film?

The video starts with Ajay Devgn getting prepared for his role. The clip also shows the experience of Saurabh Shukla and director on working with the actor. The director says that Ajay is one of the easy-going actors he has ever worked with. He says that he is not only a superstar but also a brilliant actor and a great human being. Later, Ileana also shares her experience of working with Ajay and reveals that they have been friends from the first day and she loved doing film with him.

ALSO READ: VFX Team Of Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ Working From Home; Read Details Here

The scene shows the making of Dadi which is portrayed by Pushpa Joshi. She made her big-screen debut with this film and recently passed away at the age of 85. She played the role of Saurabh Shukla’s mother and was lauded for her performance. In this clip, many of the stars are sharing their experience of working with her. The director recalls her as a darling to work with and says that he was mesmerised with her acting skills at this age.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn And Raveena Tandon's Popular Movies To Watch: From 'Divya Shakti' To 'Dilwale'

The above video is the making of the beautiful song Khair Manga. The Sufi love song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and is recreated by well-known singer Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and is a revamped version of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s hit song Nit Khair Manga. The song is picturised on Ajay and Ileana D’Cruz. The video of the making of the film shows the historic architecture and various landmark locations of Lucknow such as Hussainabad Clock Tower, Rumi Darwaza, Bada Imambada, Kudiya Ghat and Residency.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal': Intriguing Trivia About Superhit Comedy Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.