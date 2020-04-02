Ajay Devgn birthday: 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut posts BTS pic; Tanishaa has sweetest wish

With the country in a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it perhaps might not be the best time for one’s birthday to fall during his time. However, the person’s near and dear ones would nonetheless be delighted and convey their good wishes. That was witnessed with Ajay Devgn receiving wishes galore for his birthday on Thursday.

READ: 'Singham' Ajay Devgn Contributes ₹51 Lakh To FWICE For Daily Wage Workers Of Film Industry

The actor turned 51 and fans conveyed their good wishes by using hashtags like ‘Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn.’ Many celebrities went back in time and shared throwback pictures with the birthday boy. One of the best was by his sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji. The Neal ‘n’ Nikki star shared pictures with Ajay from the sets of his films.

In one of them, Tanisha and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? director Ashwni Dhir are seen feeding the cake to Ajay. In the other one, Tanisha is flanked by Ajay and his co-star of films like Son of Sardaar and Action Jackson, Sonakshi Sinha are striking a pose.

READ: April Fool's Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Are Bollywood's Biggest Pranksters

Tanisha had a sweet message for ‘Jay’ for his ‘quarantine birthday.’ He called him a ‘fabulous prankster’, and used terms like ‘super big hearted’, ‘super caring’, ‘super responsible’, ‘super dad’, ‘super fun loving’ and ‘super party rockstar.’ She also quipped that many may not believe the fact that he loves parties too, while calling him a ‘superhero brother in law.’

Here’s the post

Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit😉) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/jStiLqp3rt — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) April 1, 2020

Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior director Om Raut also went back in time and shared a throwback picture to wish his actor. Sharing a behind-the-scene still where he is instructing the Raid star, he wished ‘Mr Devgn’ a ‘healthy, wealthy and super stylish’ year ahead.

READ: Ajay Devgn’s Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Ajay delivered the biggest hit of his career with Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior earlier this year. The movie crossed the Rs 275 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in multiple films in this year and the next, like Sooryavanshi, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, RRR and the Kaithi remake.

READ: Ajay Devgn's Movies That Were Rated Below 4 On IMDb, See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.