Kajol & Ajay Devgn's 'U Me Aur Hum' Interesting Trivia; Read To Know About The Film

Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn starred in the film U Me Aur Hum which released in 2008. This film marks Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s seventh film together. The couple was also nominated for the best actor awards for U Me Aur Hum.

The romantic movie starring the Bollywood couple is about a couple who fall in love on a cruise but later, Kajol suffers from Alzheimer's. This ruins their relationship and things start worsening. Read some interesting facts of the movie below.

U Me Aur Hum movie trivia

Vivek Oberoi for the supporting role

Vivek Oberoi was the first choice in the film for the role of Karan Khanna. Karan Khanna is seen as Jeetu, Ajay Devgn’s friend, in the film U Me Aur Hum.

Also Read: Isha Koppikar Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Throwback Picture From When She Was 16

The film’s original title

The film U Me Aur Hum was originally titled as Main Tum Aur Hum.

Also Read: Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', And More Thriller Movies To Binge-watch

Ajay Devgn’s directorial debut

Ajay Devgn worked as an actor in Bollywood for several years and made his debut as a director for the film U Me Aur Hum. Ajay Devgn also produced the film.

Also Read: Kajol Shares A Picture Of A 'trikini', The Most Relatable Outfit Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Hollywood inspiration

Also Read: Kajol Loves Spending Time Along The Beach And These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

The film U Me Aur Hum is partially based on a Hollywood movie The Notebook. In one scene Kajol’s baby is seen drowning. The scene was inspired by the movie A Beautiful Mind.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.