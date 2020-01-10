'Tanhaji' Song 'Tinak Tinak': Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Track Will Sooth Your Heart; Video

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Along with the film, the makers have released a beautiful and romantic song from the music album.

Titled Tinak Tinak, the newly released track from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is about Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s endearing chemistry. Even though the makers haven’t released the video, the audio of Tinak Tinak is soothing enough to win the audience’s heart.

The track was also shared by Ajay Devgn on his Twitter handle. The track Tinak Tinak is composed by Sachet-Parampara, crooned by Harshdeep Kaur, and penned by Anil Verma.

Fans seem to have loved the song as it has they cannot stop complimenting the beautiful track. Check out a few tweets from Netizens.

i am obsessed with the song 😍 — Kᴀᴊᴏʟs Kᴀᴊᴏʟɪᴄ 🍃 (@xxKajolFeverxx) January 10, 2020

Beautiful🎵🎵🎶🎶🎶 — Tanhaji In Cinemas 🚩 (@SarcasticAnkit) January 10, 2020

Beautiful song — Sooraj Dubey (@SoorajDubey7) January 10, 2020

The film is directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi, Luke Kenny and others in pivotal roles. The movie is reportedly set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film will show the faceoff between Uday Bhan, played by Saif Ali Khan, commander of Mughal army and Tanhaji Malusare.

Tanhaji was also reported to be Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and has created a huge hype. Along with release in Hindi, the film also released in the Marathi language.

Along with the excitement of the release, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are sharing many Tanhaji reviews from young audiences who went to watch the movie on their social media handle.

