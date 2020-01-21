The Debate
Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For SS Rajamouli's RRR, See Pictures

Ajay Devgn will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. It has been revealed that the actor has started shooting for the film. See pictures and read on.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to start shooting for his new film, after basking in the success of his latest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will now be seen in the movie titled RRR alongside Raazi actor Alia Bhatt. RRR will be helmed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Reputed trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter that Ajay Devgn has already started shooting for the film. He even called the movie an ambitious venture.

Along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Jr NTR and actor Ram Charan. The movie marks the South Indian debut of both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Check out the post here.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus 'RRR' With NTR Jr.,Ram Charan To Have Oct 2020 Release?

Ajay Devgn starts shooting for RRR

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt To Star With Ram Charan In A Romantic Number In SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

Apart from Taran Adarsh, the official Twitter account of the film- RRR also tweeted that the shooting of the film has kick-started. The movie will be produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The movie was expected to hit the theatres in July this year. However, it has been reported that the film-RRR will be released in October 2020.

Fan Reactions

ALSO READ: RRR Cast: Know All About The Star Cast Of The Upcoming S. S. Rajamouli Film

Fans have commented on the post by congratulating the team as well as Ajay Devgn. Many poured their best wishes for the actor as well as the team.

Netizens commented that they have high expectations from the film considering the merger between Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli. Fans stated that they are eagerly waiting for the release of the film-RRR.

ALSO READ: RRR: Olivia Morris And Other Hollywood Actors To Be Featured In The Film

 

 

