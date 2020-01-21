Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For SS Rajamouli's RRR, See Pictures

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to start shooting for his new film, after basking in the success of his latest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will now be seen in the movie titled RRR alongside Raazi actor Alia Bhatt. RRR will be helmed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Reputed trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter that Ajay Devgn has already started shooting for the film. He even called the movie an ambitious venture.

Along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Jr NTR and actor Ram Charan. The movie marks the South Indian debut of both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Check out the post here.

Ajay Devgn starts shooting for RRR

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

Apart from Taran Adarsh, the official Twitter account of the film- RRR also tweeted that the shooting of the film has kick-started. The movie will be produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The movie was expected to hit the theatres in July this year. However, it has been reported that the film-RRR will be released in October 2020.

Fan Reactions

Wow this is the best pic ever of a actor- director for me .. Ajay sir & SS rajamouli sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. — Manoj K Sharma (@manojksharma2) January 21, 2020

When the legends meet 🙏 — THE WHITE WOLF..!! #Tanhaji 🚩🚩 (@RoninADfannn) January 21, 2020

Fans have commented on the post by congratulating the team as well as Ajay Devgn. Many poured their best wishes for the actor as well as the team.

Netizens commented that they have high expectations from the film considering the merger between Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli. Fans stated that they are eagerly waiting for the release of the film-RRR.

