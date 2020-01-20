The Debate
Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Brings The Three Chiefs Of Armed Forces Together For The First Time

Bollywood News

According to multiple reports, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' brings the three chiefs of armed forces together for the first time at a private event. Read to know more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been exceedingly well received by the audience. The 100th film of the actor successfully managed to cross the ₹ 150 Cr mark at the Box Office. Apart from the audience, the film has also been a success amongst the three chiefs of the Army.

Author of Calling Sehmat, Harinder Sikka shared an exclusive picture alongside the Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn and also the three defence leaders - the Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Never seen before

The three chiefs are speculated to be a part of any movie screening or a private event for the first time ever. Media reports suggest that it is a never seen before picture where the ground, air, and water defence heads are at the same movie screening at the same time.

Moreover, they were accompanied by the film’s lead actor Ajay Devgn. The picture received a lot of love from the followers of Harinder Sikka and went viral instantaneously. 

Ajay Devgn retweeted the picture where the chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces — The Navy Chief, Army Chief, and Airforce Chief — came together on January 19, 2020. The Om Raut-directorial received a lot of love from the audience and some of them were surprised to see Indian military chiefs together at one place. Here are some of the reactions of the fans and followers.

