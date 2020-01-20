Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Brings The Three Chiefs Of Armed Forces Together For The First Time

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been exceedingly well received by the audience. The 100th film of the actor successfully managed to cross the ₹ 150 Cr mark at the Box Office. Apart from the audience, the film has also been a success amongst the three chiefs of the Army.

Author of Calling Sehmat, Harinder Sikka shared an exclusive picture alongside the Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn and also the three defence leaders - the Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY

The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch ⁦⁦@ajaydevgn⁩ ⁦@itsKajolD⁩ spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi.

Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world. pic.twitter.com/1wMb7q9yoM — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) January 19, 2020

Never seen before

The three chiefs are speculated to be a part of any movie screening or a private event for the first time ever. Media reports suggest that it is a never seen before picture where the ground, air, and water defence heads are at the same movie screening at the same time.

Moreover, they were accompanied by the film’s lead actor Ajay Devgn. The picture received a lot of love from the followers of Harinder Sikka and went viral instantaneously.

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder https://t.co/kHDCUr4uIM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2020

Ajay Devgn retweeted the picture where the chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces — The Navy Chief, Army Chief, and Airforce Chief — came together on January 19, 2020. The Om Raut-directorial received a lot of love from the audience and some of them were surprised to see Indian military chiefs together at one place. Here are some of the reactions of the fans and followers.

It was a pleasure @sikka_harinder ji to be part of this show. Indeed, an amazing out of this world movie and that too in the presence of all three services chief. Thank you for inviting 🙏. — Ketan Vora (@kkvora320) January 19, 2020

They learn and apply age old or i must say evergreen strategies used by our ancestors to tackle oppressive invaders. — Jitesh Amin🇮🇳 (@Jitsamin) January 20, 2020

Tanhaji ने तो इतिहास पहले ही लिख दिया,

इस फिल्म ने उसे सामने रख के आज के जनरेशन को शानदार उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है,

बस

ऐसे ही लगे रहें शानदार कार्य में, देशहित में। — आशीष पाण्डेय (@aashish_pandey1) January 20, 2020

