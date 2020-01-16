The Debate
Ajay Devgn's 100th Film 'Tanhaji' Earns A Whopping Rs. 107.68 Crores In Less Than A Week

Bollywood News

The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is victorious at the box office by making its foray into the coveted 100 crore club! This is Ajay Devgn's 100th film.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's latest release, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero", has breached into the Rs 100 crore club. The Om Raut-directed period action drama achieved the feat in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10. "Tanhaji", which is Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has so far made Rs 107.68 crores at the box office.

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' declared tax free in Haryana

Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire. The film has been receiving a unanimous response from critics and audiences generating great word of mouth. 

NETIZENS REACT

With interesting and engaging storytelling, great performance, spectacular visual experience, and exhilarating action sequences, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a story that everyone should experience. The film is expected to see good footfall at the theatres in the coming days with a steady box office collection.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praises Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', actor replies

Box Office Collection

  1. Friday: 15.10cr
  2. Saturday: 20.57cr
  3. Sunday: 26.26cr
  4. Monday: 13.75cr
  5. Tuesday: 15.28cr
  6. Wednesday: 16.72cr

Total: 107.68cr

Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay Devgn: 'The stardom era has been washed by social media now' 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Published:
