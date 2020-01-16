Ajay Devgn's 100th Film 'Tanhaji' Earns A Whopping Rs. 107.68 Crores In Less Than A Week

Ajay Devgn's latest release, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero", has breached into the Rs 100 crore club. The Om Raut-directed period action drama achieved the feat in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10. "Tanhaji", which is Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has so far made Rs 107.68 crores at the box office.

Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire. The film has been receiving a unanimous response from critics and audiences generating great word of mouth.

NETIZENS REACT

With #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror, Ajay Devgn hits his 10th Century.



TOP 5 ACTORS WITH ₹100 CRORE FILMS:

1. SALMAN KHAN (@BeingSalmanKhan ) 15

2. AKSHAY KUMAR (@akshaykumar ) 14

3. AJAY DEVGN (@ajaydevgn ) 10

4. SHAH RUKH KHAN (@iamsrk ) 7

5. AAMIR KHAN (@aamir_khan ) 6 — BoxofficeOfBollywood (@B_O_Bollywood) January 15, 2020

With interesting and engaging storytelling, great performance, spectacular visual experience, and exhilarating action sequences, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a story that everyone should experience. The film is expected to see good footfall at the theatres in the coming days with a steady box office collection.

Box Office Collection

Friday: 15.10cr Saturday: 20.57cr Sunday: 26.26cr Monday: 13.75cr Tuesday: 15.28cr Wednesday: 16.72cr

Total: 107.68cr

#Tanhaji is 💯 NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: ₹ 107.68 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With PTI inputs)

