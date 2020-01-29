Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Maintains Its Stellar Run, Eclipses Competitors

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a big favourite amongst moviegoers. The much-lauded period drama has already become one of the biggest hits of 2020 so far, eclipsing the business of every film that was released alongside.

The film, which is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, continues to have a massive run at the Box Office and has also outclassed the newly released Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Check out Tanhaji's latest box office collections:

Tanhaji's box office collection

#Tanhaji marches ahead gallantly... Maintains a strong grip on [third] Tue, a noteworthy achievement - several #Blockbusters have witnessed bigger drops in the past... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 232.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reported that the period drama film has minted a total of ₹232.18 crores since the release. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released countrywide on January 10. Courtesy of its cinematic experience, which is bolstered by slick action sequences and bleeding-edge visual effects, the film was an instant hit. The film has been declared tax free in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and Tanhaji had been performing exceedingly well in Maharashtra.

Ajay Devgn, along with film producers, has revealed earlier that they are planning to turn Tanhaji into a franchise to tell the stories of all the Indian heroes who have been forgotten. The actor also said that people know about their heroes in their respective states but he wants to tell their stories to the entire country.

(Image credits: Instagram | Tanhaji Film)

