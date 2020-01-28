Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Surpasses Lifetime Box Office Collection Of 'Chennai Express'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan has been ruling the Box Office for quite some time now. According to the latest updates, the movie has been posing as a great competition for the new releases.

Tanhaji has even surpassed the lifetime Box Office collection of Chennai Express and is soon expected to cross the Box Office collections of Salman Khan’s Kick today and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in the coming days. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has posted about it on his social media account, check out the post here.

In the post, Taran Adash has mentioned the weekend as well as the Monday collections of the movie. The movie has been doing exceptionally well since it released on January 10. Taran Adarsh has mentioned the figures for the last weekend as well as the beginning of this week in his post. Check out the figures here.

Tanhaji Box Office collection

Friday: ₹ 5.38 crores

Saturday: ₹ 9.52 crores

Sunday: ₹ 12.58 crores

Monday: ₹ 4.03 crores

Tanhaji Total collection: ₹ 228.96 crores

Tanhaji Box Office collection on Day 1

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10, and the Box Office collection of the movie has been excellent since day one. It was reported that the movie did excellent business in Maharashtra. The movie has received a lot of positive reviews from critics as well as netizens alike.

About Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Marathi military leader. The movie stars Ajay Devgn opposite his wife Kajol as well as Saif Ali Khan. The movie is directed and co-written by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.

