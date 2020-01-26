Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Trends Better Than 'Uri', 'Kabir Singh', Continues Blockbuster Run

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also creating headlines as it has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club. And, although two films have released this weekend, the historical drama is still holding ground and is trending better than 2019's blockbusters such as Uri and Kabir Singh. Flying high on Weekend 3, the Ajay Devgn starrer has minted a total of Rs 212.35 crores at the ticketing counters.

Tanhaji trends better than Uri & Kabir Singh

#Tanhaji versus big hits in *Weekend 3*...

⭐️ #BajrangiBhaijaan: Fri 4.60 cr, Sat 6.80 cr. Total: ₹ 11.40 cr

⭐️ #Sultan: Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.81 cr. Total: ₹ 5.95 cr

⭐️ #TZH: Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 9.34 cr

⭐️ #Sanju: Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 12.17 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Ajay Devgn has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, as he has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. Ajay Devgn, who recently graced the big screen with his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been lauded for his performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

However, while the film is continuing its glorious run at the Box Office, it has recently stirred controversy as the residents of Maharashtra's Godoli village, where Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare was claimed to have been born, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention in Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which documents the valor of the 17th-century military leader.

