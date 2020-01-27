Why Was Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Such A Blockbuster Success? Key Trade Analyst Decodes

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is on a blockbuster run as far as the domestic circuit is concerned. Smashing Box Office records and achieving one milestone after the other, the Om Raut directorial has earned an over Rs 200 crore at the Box Office. Giving tough competition to Chhapaak, Panga and Street Dancer 3D, the historical drama is still continuing to run successfully despite Weekend 3.

Why was Tanhaji such a big success?

In an interview with a leading media publication, well-known Trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that the film is completely 'flawless and beautiful' and is filled with 'brilliant performances' & 'superb storytelling', Adarsh added, " There's so much of patriotism and love for your country for people in it. I would say full marks to the makers and the director especially, who has created such a beautiful film."

Despite the release of two major films this weekend, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shows no signs of slowing down, thus continuing to score at the Box Office. Emerging as Ajay Devgn's highest grosser, the film smashed all records, thus collecting over Rs. 200 crores within a short period of seventeen days. The film will mark actor Ajay Devgn's second film to cross the milestone after the 2017 supernatural action comedy film Golmaal Again. With its triumphant run at the Box Office, the film has become the highest-grossing film for actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Right after Panipat depicted the glorious history of Marathas, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks the start of the year with the tale of Tanhaji. Featuring a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan, this movie boasts of elaborate sets, epic war scenes, action sequences, and applause-worthy dialogues. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is based on the story of the military leader of Shivaji, Tanaji Malusare.

