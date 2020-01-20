Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Combined Net Worth After 'Tanhaji' Success Will SHOCK You

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are known as one of the happiest couples of Bollywood. The couple has been together for a long time and has seen many ups and downs in their career as well as personal life. The pair began dating each other in the year 1994 after the film Gundraaj. The couple got married after a few years of relationship. Here are details about the net worth of the Tanhaji couple.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn updated net worth

Born into a luxurious family, Kajol has reportedly lived a lavish life. Apart from being a popular big-screen star, Kajol is a renowned TV face as well and she also endorses many brands that reportedly offer good remuneration to the Bollywood actor. Kajol has often been termed as a bankable star in Bollywood with her box office superhits.

The net worth of Kajol is estimated at Rs. 200 crores. Kajol owns one of Mumbai's most luxurious and classic houses. The name for the building is 'Shiv Shakti'. Reportedly, the house is well recognised as a masterpiece in architecture. She also owns a luxurious Audi Q7 that her husband Ajay Devgn has reportedly gifted her.

Ajay Devgn is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors. According to industry sources, the net worth of the 50-year old Bollywood actor is nearly $120 crores. The actor enjoys a luxurious life-style and earns sufficient remunerations from his movie roles and production company, Ajay Devgn Films. He is also the face of various brands, bringing in more moolah as their brand ambassador. He is also known for being a petrolhead, and he is famous in the industry for his large collection of automobiles. These include the strapping Maserati and other supercars like Quattroporte, Toyota Celica, BMW Z4, Ferrari.

Promo Image credit: Kajol Instagram

