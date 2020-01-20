Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Screenings Have Witnessed Some Priceless Moments Since Its Release

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently enjoying a successful box-office run. Recently the Army, Navy, and IAF Chiefs came together for the first time and watched the Ajay Devgn-starrer film. Read on to know more about some other priceless moments that took place during Tanhaji screenings.

Tanhaji screenings and its priceless moments:

1. Three Chiefs unite

One of the most eye-catching moments that took place during one of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s screening was the Army, Navy, and IAF chiefs watching the film together. Even Ajay Devgn could not contain his excitement. He took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude. Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet here.

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder https://t.co/kHDCUr4uIM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2020

Also read | Ajay Devgn Jubilant As Army, Navy & IAF Chiefs Watch Tanhaji With Him; Here's His Message

2. Faith in humanity restored

A special screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was organised for cancer patients. But due to some miscommunication, these kids arrived for a normal screening. The moment the news of the kids arriving for a screening broke, people present in the theatre gave up their seats for them. Even Ajay Devgn’s wife and actor Kajol took note of this gesture and tweeted about it. Take a look.

That's humanity. That's what we should be working towards. Getting it back. https://t.co/GPAa2bB0H3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 15, 2020

Also read | 'Tanhaji' Surpasses Lifetime Biz Of 'Total Dhamaal', Earns Rs. 167.45 Crore On Day 10

3. Special screening for kids

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior organised a special screening for school kids. But the kids were in for a surprise when Ajay Devgn made an appearance during the screening. Ajay Devgn tweeted about this screening for school kids and expressed his glee regarding the school kids watching “history unfold”. Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet here.

Our youth watching their history unfold infront of them @INOXMovies pic.twitter.com/fIbcnBhZKp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Also read | Audience Throws Coins & Hard Cash During Ajay Devgn's Entry Scene In 'Tanhaji'; Watch

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Comes Clean On Politics Of 'Tanhaji',feels The Film Was 'a Dangerous Idea'

Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.