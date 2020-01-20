The Debate
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Screenings Have Witnessed Some Priceless Moments Since Its Release

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is booming at the box-office. But apart from its collections the film has also witnessed some priceless moments during its screenings

ajay devgn

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently enjoying a successful box-office run. Recently the Army, Navy, and IAF Chiefs came together for the first time and watched the Ajay Devgn-starrer film. Read on to know more about some other priceless moments that took place during Tanhaji screenings.

Tanhaji screenings and its priceless moments:

1. Three Chiefs unite

One of the most eye-catching moments that took place during one of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s screening was the Army, Navy, and IAF chiefs watching the film together. Even Ajay Devgn could not contain his excitement. He took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude. Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet here.

2. Faith in humanity restored

A special screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was organised for cancer patients. But due to some miscommunication, these kids arrived for a normal screening. The moment the news of the kids arriving for a screening broke, people present in the theatre gave up their seats for them. Even Ajay Devgn’s wife and actor Kajol took note of this gesture and tweeted about it. Take a look.

3. Special screening for kids

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior organised a special screening for school kids. But the kids were in for a surprise when Ajay Devgn made an appearance during the screening. Ajay Devgn tweeted about this screening for school kids and expressed his glee regarding the school kids watching “history unfold”. Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet here.

Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter

 

 

