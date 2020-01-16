Janhvi Kapoor Reveals That She Is Different From Sridevi But Their Work Intent Is Same

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 romantic-drama movie Dhadak and has also appeared in a web film Ghost Stories recently. Janhvi Kapoor in a recent chat show with an entertainment portal was questioned about how the stardom of her late mother Sridevi has helped her career-wise.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor's Gianvito Rossi Heels Costed Her A Whopping Amount; Find Out

Janhvi Kapoor replied saying that she thinks of it as a responsibility. Her family, her mother, in particular, have received massive love and appreciation from the audience. As a consequence, Janhavi Kapoor has also received some of that love. Janhvi further added that now she has to work very hard to prove that she deserves it.

ALSO READ| Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Warm Hug From Rekha Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence

Janhvi Kapoor also mentioned how it is impossible for anyone to match her mother late Sridevi’s stardom. Janhvi said that she doesn’t think it is possible for anyone to match her stardom. She further said that she is different from her mother. However, their intention with work is the same. The kind of hard work that Sridevi has put in during her time, has been inculcated in Janhvi too by DNA and conditioning. She is not vying for stardom, but is here to do good work, Janhvi Kapoor added.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Athletic Looks In Style That Are Fashion Goals For Fitness Lovers

What is next in store for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor has plenty of interesting projects lined up. She will be next seen in Roohi Afza, Takht, Kargil Girl and Dostana 2. Roohi Afza is helmed by Hardik Mehta and jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Roohi Afza will see Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor onscreen for the first time. The plot of the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep to possess their brides.

Jahnvi Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi starrer Takht. Janhvi Kapoor will further pair up with Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a sequel of the 2008 movie Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Meme That She Made From Her Own Pictures With A Hilarious Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.