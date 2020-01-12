Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Download | The Ajay Devgn Starrer Leaked By Tamilrockers

TamilRockers has surprised the internet users yet again by leaking one of the big-budget Bollywood movies starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior online. Often referred to as one of the most notorious websites which have been distributing copyrighted material for a couple of years, Tamilrockers allows its users to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online for free. In addition to that, it allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Download – Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the highly-anticipated period dramas of Ajay Devgn which has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The film was scheduled for a release on January 10, 2020, and is competing with other highly anticipated big banner movies like the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak and Darbar starring Rajinikanth. However, with all due credits to all the online piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was leaked online which might result in a big dent in the box office collection of the movie.

A lot of big banner movies were released by Tamilrockers and Movierulz earlier too, including Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff's War and the list goes on. The Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab's leak fiasco is a nightmare for all the filmmakers across the globe as the movie was leaked two days prior to its theatrical release by several portals like Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities are constantly putting efforts and working hard to curb down the piracy wave that is making rounds across the country, though, there seems to be no end coming to movies being leaked in the near future as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

