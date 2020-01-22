Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Triumphantly Runs At BO, Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to take the Box Office by storm, even during weekdays. Inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark, the film on Day 12 has minted a total of Rs 183.34 crores.

Film critics and business analysts have reported that just in a day, the film will cross the milestone, thus becoming Devgn's second film to hit the mark after Golmaal Again.

READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Rules BO; Beats 'Mission Mangal', 'Bharat' & 'Good Newwz' On Day 11

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has thus become Devgn's second highest-grossing film after Golmaal Again, and the historical drama is Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's top earner.

Tanhaji inches towards Rs 200 crore mark

#Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays... Next target: ₹ 200 cr... Will be #AjayDevgn’s second film to hit ₹ 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: ₹ 183.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2020

Tanhaji has been in the theatres since January 10 and has managed to join the Rs 100 crore club. In just six days, the film was able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark which was even more shocking because of the collection block caused by ongoing CAA protests.

READ: Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Combined Net Worth After 'Tanhaji' Success Will SHOCK You

Ajay Devgn’s period drama managed to collect Rs 15.10 crores on its first day, on Day 2, Tanhaji's Box Office collections quickly shot up to Rs 20.57 crores. On Sunday, the Box Office collections of the film hiked over 75% from Day 1 and managed to get a collection of Rs 26.08 crores. On its first Monday and Tuesday, Tanhaji pulled in Rs 13.75 crores and Rs 15.28 crore which is a really good and strong run for a historical drama in terms of Box Office collection. The film has collected 183.34 crores since its released.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10#India biz.

⭐️ Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain.

⭐️ #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

READ: Tanhaji Spoof Video Catches NCP's Eye; Pawar's Party Seeks PM's Response

READ: Shivaji Descendant Lambasts Tanhaji Spoof Video, Requests Parties To End 'dirty Politics'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.