Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra To Be A Part Of Indra Kumar's Social Comedy Flick?

Indra Kumar is known for his amazing comedy flicks, his last being Total Dhamaal. The director is working on a new project that will also be a comedy but also have a social message. According to a report on an entertainment website, it seems that Indra Kumar's choice of cast is Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ajay and Sidharth to appear in a comedy film?

The report on the website claimed that this potential social comedy is Indra Kumar's dream project and that he has been planning the film for a long time. Another leading daily had quoted a source regarding the information of this movie. The source talked about how Indra has narrated three scripts to Ajay. Devgn had been looking for a light-hearted comedy since he has done a line of serious movies that included biopics, action movies, and historical dramas.

The source also talked about how Ajay decided to go with the comedy script. He liked that the film is sending a nice message behind all the laughter and fun. The source also revealed the film is in line of a movie like Munna Bhai. The story will revolve around two do-gooders that have a heart of gold and are out to reform society.

The source further shared that the makers of the comedy are waiting for Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra to complete their prior commitments. Ajay has to finish with his Bhuj: The Pride of India while Sidharth has to wrap up Shershaah. There are also rumours that the female lead in the film will be played by Rakul Preet Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra is excited about the film, claimed the source. He talked about how Malhotra is thrilled to try his hand at comedy. The source revealed that the script is getting fine-tuned by the filmmaker and the pre-production might start in March.

Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram & YouTube

