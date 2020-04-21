Ajay Devgn's Love For Nature Evident From These Pictures | Take A Look

Ajay Devgn, who is currently the basking in the magnanimous success of his last release of Tanhaji, will be next seen in Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, his upcomer is based on a true story, Maidaan will hit theatres in winters 2020.

The mega movie star is known for his dapper personality, brilliant acting skills, and surreal versatility enjoys a massive fanbase. But did you know that Ajay Devgn is a Naturalists and loves to spend time observing nature beauty? If not, then take a look at these Ajay Devgn's photos which makes his love for nature quite evident.

Ajay Devgn is a Nature Lover and it is evident from these pics

The Total Dhamaal actor looks super-relaxed in this Insta post. Shot in the exotic location of Maldives, Devgn is truly sinking the beauty of the gorgeous island in this picture.

In this Ajay Devgn's lovely picture with his wife Kajol and little munchkin Yug Devgn, the Golmaal actor can be seen enjoying their boat ride. In the background, one can see the beautiful ocean and some lush green trees. The Devgn family is all smiles for the camera, and seem really happy.

The Singham star looks charming, as he poses with a poker face in this picture of his. The way Ajay has captured the serene blue sky with few sun rays piercing it looks splendid. This Ajay Devgn's Instagram photo was clicked his London.

Yet another Ajay Devgn's Instagram picture, which makes us wonder who much he loves nature is this monochrome image of the De De Pyaar De actor. One can see Devgn eyeing the scenic view of a stunning evening from his balcony. To our surprise, this Ajay Devgn's pic was shot by his son Yug.

AJ's film Shivaay was filmed in several locations, mostly in the snow-covered Himalayan mountains. This picture was taken during the filming of the action drama. One can see some stunning mountains drenched in the snow in this Ajay Devgn's Instagram picture.

All Pictures Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

