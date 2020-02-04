​​​​​​​Ajay Devgn's Intense Look On New Poster Of 'Maidaan' Has Grabbed All The Attention

Ajay Devgn is still basking in the glory of the success of his latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. the actor has also been the talk of the town since the first poster of Maidaan released. And yet again, the makers have released another poster of the film.

In the first poster, we can see Ajay Devgn given an intense look while his players are showing off their football skills. In the second poster, which was also released yesterday by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ajay stands tall, holding a football in one hand and another football under his foot while his players are standing behind in a line as a team. Check out the poster here:

Maidaan happens to be a sports drama that's dedicated to the golden years of Indian football and the people related to it. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Originally, the movie was slated for release on November 27, 2020, but for unspecified reasons, it has now been pushed back to December of 2020.

