Ruslaan Mumtaz Reveals The Issue He Faced After Birth Of His Son Rayaan Amid COVID Crisis

Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali were blessed with a baby boy on March 26, 2020. They name him Rayaan and were on top of the world until all hell broke loose. Read on to know more about what happened with the couple:

After Nirali Mumtaz delivered her baby boy, her happiness knew no bounds, but things turned upside down when they were asked to leave the hospital. Ruslaan Mumtaz, according to reports in various portals, he stated that he did not know when to feed the baby. All this happened as one of the doctors in the hospital had passed away due to COVID-19. The couple had to immediately leave and did not know what to do as it was their firstborn child.

Mumtaz stated that his parents told him to get a maid who specialises in taking care of new-born. This may lead to a higher risk of getting COVID-19. He then said that they got their baby home and it slept the entire day and did not even have milk for over 13 hours. The baby woke up around 12 am, they spent all night taking care of their newborn baby. There was one point when the baby was not moving at all and the couple were very scared, but it moved after a while so everything was fine.

Mumtaz has also stated that they have decided to take the risk and called a nanny home, who is ready to stay with them for over three months to take care of the baby boy. The couple admitted that they were afraid that they may end up making a mistake due to their lack of knowledge, thus they took this step. They are currently very happy in their life as everything is good so far.

