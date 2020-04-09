Bunty And Jojo Have A Fun Banter 'Sacred Games' Style Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sacred Games' JoJo and Bunty, aka Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna, recently seen in a video talking about Sacred Games, and how they miss certain things. In the video, they were seen reprising their roles from the Netflix show Sacred Games. Read on to know about their hilarious banter as they are in a lockdown:

Bunty and Jojo banter hilariously

Sacred Games actors Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna took to their Instagram handles and posted a video where they were seen having a funny conversation about the COVID-19 lockdown and Gaitonde Bhau. In the video, Bunty is seen wearing a coronavirus prevention mask. Jojo asks him to remove it and fans can see that he has shaved his beard and moustache off completely. Jojo laughs at this new look of Jatin Sarna's Bunty, while he states that this is all due to the several challenges that people are asking everyone to do. In one such challenge, he lost his moustache.

The two then further talked about how they have not seen a human face in days and how Gaitonde Bhau is stuck on the moon due to the lockdown. The two cover several topics before Bunty cuts the call on JoJo face with a hilarious comment. Here is the video:

For the unversed, Sacred Games is one of the most iconic Netflix shows of all time. It features Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. It also features Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin. The show garnered a huge fan following in no time and went on to praise by several critics.

