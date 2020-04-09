Milap Zaveri Talks About Satyameva Jayate 2's Schedule And Theme For The Third Part

The COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in a delay of several worldwide releases, and even the shoots of many projects have been kept on hold. One such project, which was supposed to commence in April 2020, was delayed and postponed. It was the John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. Read on to know more about what director Milap Zaveri has to say about this delay:

Milap Zaveri on Satyameva Jayate 2’s schedule

According to reports, Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri was recently seen talking to a leading news daily about the shooting of his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Zaveri is hoping that the situation gets under control soon enough and things get back to normal. Once that happens, they will begin the shooting. He also said that the team is keeping their fingers crossed and is hoping that they can manage to drop the film in theatres on their pre-decided Gandhi Jayanti release date.

Like the first instalment, Satyameva Jayate 2 was also supposed to release on October 2, and the makers have not pushed the dates yet. Even if the filming begins in the month of May, they can manage a Gandhi Jayanti release date. Meanwhile, Milap Zaveri, who has a lot of time on his hands to contemplate the project, has come up with a theme for the third instalment.

On the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti sharing my inspiration for the poster of #SatyamevaJayate2 💪🙏 Mera Dil cheer ke dekhoge toh us mein bhi ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ dikhenge!❤️ Celebrate this day but by STAYING HOME. #IndiaFightsCorona 💪 Jaihind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/X6Y5OammFx — Milap (@zmilap) April 8, 2020

