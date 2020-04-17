Ajay Devgn praises CM Uddhav Thackeray for work against COVID-19, Javed Akhtar hails BMC

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state due to COVID-19 with 194 deaths and over 3000 cases. However, amid the challenge to arrest the spread, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been receiving praises from the citizens, including celebrities of the film industry. The latest to acknowledge the Shiv Sena chief’s work was Ajay Devgn.

The actor took to Twitter to express his words of appreciation on the performance of the Chief Minister’s Office and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also ruled by the Shiv Sena, in the ‘hard fight’ against COVID-19. The Singham star said it was ‘everyone’s fight' and expressed admiration for the CMO and the municipal authorities leading the front-line. The 51-year-old added that it was important to stay united at the moment and avoid the divisiveness.

Here’s the post

COVID-19 is a hard fight. And it’s everyone’s fight. It’s encouraging to see our CMO & municipal authorities lead the front-line. It is important to stay one now; avoid divisiveness. #IndiaFightsCorona

@CMOMaharashtra #PraveenPardeshi @mybmc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 17, 2020

Javed Akhtar praised the BMC for conducting maximum tests, not just as a city, but even beating the states in that department. The veteran lyricist-writer cited that as the reason for the highest number of cases in the city, helping in sending the affected patients immediately for treatment. He conveyed his gratitude to the municipal authority as well.

Hats off to BMC 0f Mumbai . They have taken more tests than any other city or even any other state of India Highest number of test that is why highest number of positives who are immediately sent the treatment That is most effective of fighting and defeating corona. Thank you BMC — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 16, 2020

Earlier, Sonam K Ahuja, Simi Garewal and many other stars had also praised the CM for the steps taken against COVID-19.

The celebrities have been doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19, some by donating to the relief funds, some by helping the daily wage workers and others by featuring in music videos, or sharing precautions related to the pandemic, like staying at home.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in India has risen to 437, with 11201 active cases until now. India is under lockdown to curb spread of Coronavirus till May 3.

