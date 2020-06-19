Ajay Devgn Urges Fans To Watch Zee5's 'Lalbazaar' As It Starts Streaming; See Post

Ajay Devgn recently launched the trailer of the much-awaited cop drama Lalbazaar, which streams from today on Zee5 Premium. Set under the underbelly of the Bengal crime world, Lalbazaar follows the story of a set of brave cops, who deal with the warlords and bring some of the most sinister customers to justice. Recently, Ajay Devgn gave a shoutout to the series on Twitter and explained the backdrop of Zee 5’s fresh crime drop. Take a look:

With the tweet shared, Ajay Devgn wrote: " Aaj Se Dekhiye #Lalbazaar ke un Jnbaaz Police officers ki Kahani jo Karenge Jurm ka Khaatma! Sirf ZEE5 par! Streaming Now! #TillTheEndofCrime @zee5premium. Watch #LalbazaarOnZEE5albazaar". Lalbazaar trailer shows the fight between good and evil, which focuses on the tale of a serial killer and spills some gut-wrenching details that worsen with each passing second. The drama gets interesting when a murder happens between the police headquarters and the dark alleys of Lalbazaar. In this fight of good and evil, there are a few layers to the truth that eventually unravel, adding to the suspicious element in the series.

On the professional front:

Ajay Devgn, who recently graced the big screen with his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been lauded for his performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also creating headlines as the movie has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club. The actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War.

