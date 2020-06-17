John Abraham, Ajay Devgn & Others Who Would Suit In Bollywood Remake Of 'Pulp Fiction'

There are certain films which are immortalised by their directing style, story and cast. Almost every film directed by Quentin Tarantino hit these marks. Fans believe that Tarantino has a unique style of delivering excessive violent movies accompanied by wonderful performances by his actors.

Pulp Fiction is one of such movie by Tarantino, a cult classic filled with brutal violence. It also stars some wonderful actors like John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel and many more. But what if Pulp Fiction was made in Bollywood? Who would play the roles of Mia, Jules, Vincent, Pumpkin and more? Find out in the list below:

1. John Abraham as Vincent Vega

Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta, is a hitman who works with his partner Jules Winnfield. He is good at his job of killing people but also has a really nice side to him. John Abraham would probably do justice to the role as he is usually seen playing roles of strong characters with good intent. He also matches the body type with John Travolta and could also nail the twist step.

2. Ajay Devgn as Jules Winnfield



Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega are partners and complement each other quite well. Ajay Devgn would do a good job in playing Jules' role, which was played by Samuel l. Jackson in the movie. Ajay Devgn's acting, with a sense of purpose, could complement Jules' role who does what he wants to but always seems to have a motive.

3. Deepika Padukone as Mia Wallace



Mia Wallace is this pretty petite girl with short hair and bangs. She is also the wife of Jules and Vincent's boss. Originally played by Uma Thurman, Deepika Padukone could play the role of Mia quite well. She already supports the kind of figure Mia has and has incredible acting skills. Deepika Padukone would also look great doing the twist step and moves.

4. Saif Ali Khan as The Wolf

Winston Wolfe is the bloke who cleans up Vincent and Jules' mess. He might be a cleaner but has one of the most important roles in the movie and is played by the legendary Harvey Keitel. Saif Ali Khan would do a perfect job as The Wolf. Saif's western approach and persona, along with his acting, will make him perfect for the role of The Wolf.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangan Ranaut as Pumpkin and Honey Bunny



The roles of Pumpkin and Honey Bunny are played by Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer, respectively. The couple is widely popular in the movie for their scene where they rob a restraint they happen to be eating at. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has already shown the audience what a great job he does in playing negative yet heavy roles and Kangana Ranaut can be Bollywood's Harley Quinn who would play the role of Honey Bunny with the exact tenacity it needs.

Promo Picture Coutsery: Pulp Fiction's Instagram

