'Lalbazaar' Trailer: Ajay Devgn Releases Intriguing Trailer Of The Crime Series

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently launched the trailer of the upcoming cop drama series, Lalbazaar. The series will release on the OTT platform, ZEE5, on June 19, 2020. The teaser and poster release by the actor has sparked a lot of excitement amongst people since the content of the series looks promising and intriguing.

Lalbazaar trailer being loved by the audience

With the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in place, a number of films and series releasing online have been getting a lot of attention from the audience. ZEE5 recently released the trailer of their upcoming crime drama on social media, which was also launched by actor Ajay Devgn. He wrote with the trailer of the series that the show will revolve around a fearless and limitless criminal and the Lalbazaar police who will work hard to expose and get custody of the culprit. He also wrote that Lalbazaar show will be releasing on June 19, 2020. Have a look at the trailer shared by Ajay Devgn here.

Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim,

Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime

Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June@ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/Cf1Rd72l0g — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 16, 2020

The trailer of the show sketches the chase of Lalbazaar police and the investigation of the murders in the red light area. The theme of the show has been set in certain parts of Kolkata. In the ruthless fight between the good and the evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will act as a catalyst in the show.

It is a police drama that will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also speak about the lives of people working with the police force. The visuals shown in the trailer showcase a few women in distress and how the police have been trying to lay hands on the culprit who is a major threat to society.

Lalbazaar is expected to be a blend of suspense, drama, and action due to which it is expected to do well with the audience. It stars actors like Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra, and Kaushik Sen in pivotal roles. The trailer has been receiving good response from the people so far. Have a look at the trailer of Lalbazaar here.

RT or ❤ to be the first to witness #LalbazaarOnZEE5 with @ajaydevgn



Jahan kanoon hai har hadh ke paar

Aur jurm hai har hadh ke paar

Woh jagah hai #Lalbazaar ! 🚨 From 19th June on ZEE5#TillTheEndOfCrime pic.twitter.com/ECdaQeiHSA — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) June 17, 2020

