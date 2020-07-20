Ajay Devgn's Best Films With Actor Satyen Kappu You Can Binge Watch Over The Weekend

Actor Ajay Devgn and Satyen Kappu have worked in many films together and have delivered many blockbuster hits in their career. Here is a list of all the movies, in which the duo has worked together, impressing masses. The list includes movies like Phool Aur Kaante, Sangram and more.

Phool Aur Kaante:

Starring Ajay Devgn, Madhoo and Arif Khan in the leading roles, Phool Aur Kaante follows the story of a young, who wants to live a peaceful life away from his father but fate has some other plans. Directed by Iqbal Durrani, Phool Aur Kaante also stars actors Jagdeep, Amrish Puri, Arun Irani and Raza Murad in prominent roles. Released in 1991, the film earned ₹12 crores during its run at the box office.

Sangram

Starring Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Jhulka and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles, Sangram follows the story of two enemies, Surajbhan Singh Kanwar and Shamsher Singh Rana. When their children become friends, they decide to get them married and end their age-old enmity, however, things don’t go as per plans. Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, Sangram also stars Danny Denzongpa, Amrish Puri and Reema Lagoo in prominent roles. Sangram released in the year 1993.

Gair

Starring Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon and Reena Roy in the leading roles, Gair follows the story of a little boy, abandoned on the steps of a temple. When a rich man passes by, he decides to adopt him. Directed by Ashok Gaikwad, the film also stars Kiran Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Amrish Puri and Sulabha Deshpande in prominent roles. Released in 1991, the movie collected ₹5.81 crores at the box office. Take a look:

On the professional front:

Ajay Devgn, who recently graced the big screen with his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been lauded for his performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also officially became 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club. The actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War.

