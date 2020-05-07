Best Of Ajay Devgn's Movies Where He Played The Role Of A Soldier

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has completed almost three decades in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his intense personality. Devgn’s films are quite popular for his action sequences and power-packed performances. Since his debut flick, Ajay Devgn has proved his mettle as a versatile actor. From action, romance, comedy to drama, he has mastered numerous genres. We have compiled some of Ajay Devgn’s best movies featuring him as a soldier.

1. Tango Charlie

Helmed by Mani Shankar, Tango Charlie stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha, Nandana Sen, and Sudesh Berry in the lead roles. This Hindi war flick revolves around the life of a paramilitary man, Tarun Chauhan, which is played by Bobby Deol. Tango Charlie showcases his journey from a young border guard to an ace fighter in the Indian Border Security Force.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Havaldar Mohammad Ali, who receives a code name Mike Alpha. Tango Charlie deals with extremism in different parts of the country and was applauded for its depiction of the subject. Take a look at one of its best scenes.

2. LOC: Kargil

LOC Kargil features an ensemble cast of stars including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Mahima Choudhary, and Esha Deol, to name a few. Loosely based on the 1999 Operation Vijay and Battle of Tololing, this historical war drama is directed by J. P. Dutta. LOC Kargil received a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike.

3. Major Saab

Major Saab features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, and Aashish Vidhyarthi in prominent roles. Helmed by Tinnu Anand, this 1998 action flick is loosely based on Rajinikanth’s 1984 Tamil blockbuster flick Thambikku Entha Ooru. Major Saab follows the life of a man named Virendra Pratap Singh (Ajay Devgn), whose father forces him to enter a military academy.

When he falls in love with a woman named Nisha, her gangster brother tries to separate him and beats him. However, Virendra does not give up and Major Jasbir (Bachchan) trains him to regain his strength and win Nisha back. Major Saab was declared a hit by box office India.

