Songs Ajay Devgn Has Shared On His Social Media Handles; Check Out

Ajay Devgn has been very active on his social media handles. The actor often updates his fans on the recent events and his film promotions. Apart from sharing film trailers and fitness videos, Devgn also likes to share music tracks. Listed below are some of the tracks Ajay Devgn has shared on his Instagram handle. Check them out:

Ajay Devgn has shared these songs on his Instagram handle

Ajay Devgn has been big on music, apart from films. He shared the tracks Speaker Phatt Jaye and Thahar Ja on his Instagram. Fans have been loving the tracks shared by him.

Devgn on another instance also shared the tracks Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Ave and Darkhaast on his Instagram. The songs stole many hearts. Fans went into a frenzy and left many comments on his posts.

Ajay also shared the posts on his other popular tracks. He shared posts on his songs Bolo Har Har & Gajanan on his Instagram. The songs have been a huge hit on YouTube.

