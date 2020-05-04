Ajay Devgn's Funniest Scenes From His Blockbuster Hit 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited'; Check Out

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's collaborations have resulted in some of the most entertaining movies to the audience. In the year 2006, Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Little did he know, that this light-hearted comedy film will become a milestone in his career. Ajay Devgn played the lead role in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and paved the way for three more instalments in the series.

Source: FilmFare Instagram

This Ajay Devgn starrer is a story about four misfit boys, who get thrown out of the boy's hostel. That's when they start living with an old blind couple who mistake Ajay's character Gopal for their grandson. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited also stars Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn gave a memorable performance in the film and broke his action hero image with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.

Ajay Devgn's most remembered scenes from Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Dean and Ajay's banter

Source: Youtube

The scene where Ajay Devgn pretends to be Somnath aka Paresh Rawal is one the most hilarious scenes in the film. Ajay Devgn's comic timing along with Manoj Joshi in this scene is impeccable. His banter with his college dean is a must-watch.

Pandu Returns

Source: Youtube

The scene where Ajay Devgn and his friends make fun of Vrijesh Hirjee's character Pandu is one of the highlights of the movie. Ajay pulled off this scene with utmost ease, even though he was supposedly in a tight spot in this scene. Pandu is the old blind couple's estranged servant who comes back to work after months. Seeing Ajay and his gang fool the old couple, he makes it a point to expose him in front of them.

Source: Youtube

Yet another hysterical scene featuring Ajay Devgn in Golmaal is where he slaps Tusshar Kapoor. As Tusshar's character Lucky tries to convince Gopal that his friends Madhav played by Arshad Warsi and Laxman played by Sharman Joshi try to kill him, but instead end up beating another man. Ajay does not believe Tusshar and trusts Madhav instead. The Company actor performed this scene effortlessly and looked really mad at Tusshar, who was eventually trying to help him in the scene.

