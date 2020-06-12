Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' May Get Digital Release? Fans Trend 'Boycott Bhuj On OTT'

According to several media reports, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India may get an OTT release. However, it seems like fans didn’t like the idea of the movie getting an OTT release. Reacting to the reports, some netizens took to Twitter and started the trend 'Boycott Bhuj On OTT'.

One of the users wrote, “We want Bhuj in theatres. I know @ajaydevgn sir will take a clever decision”.(sic) Another user wrote, “I am sure that people will get inspiration from this film. People will be proud of it. BHUJ deserves theatre release. This trend is for the producer that we would like to see this film only in the theatre. If this film is released on Ott, we will boycott it. BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT”

This Particular movie of Ajay sir deserves Theatre release as it need Big exposure Bigger audience & Bigger display.

Please Please Ajay sir

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT@ajaydevgn @TeamAjayDevgn @AbhishekDudhai6 @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/fGoBntNOyt — 🌸Aarohi🌸❤ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ❤ (@Aarohi_Official) June 11, 2020

Excited to see this fresh jodi of @ajaydevgn and Pranitha but on the big screen in cinemas, at the right time! @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @iamDivyaKhosla @AbhishekDudhai6



BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT pic.twitter.com/TYoWnIuJ7q — ѕαм тнαккαr🚩 (@MeSamir23) June 11, 2020

Bhuj is a film that will teach the next generation a lot. Story is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local Woman @AbhishekDudhai6 BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT pic.twitter.com/7e23iV7lBl — N I T I N (@SuperADianNJ) June 11, 2020

WE WANT BHUJ ON THEATRE

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT

I KNOW @ajaydevgn sir very well he will take cleaver decision 🙏🤟🤟🤟 pic.twitter.com/ApcoTWEXTe — Suraj Kumar (@SurajKumar9304) June 11, 2020

According to reports, Ajay Devgn is ready to set up a multi-film deal with a streaming giant and two of his upcoming films will premiere on Disney plus Hotstar. Reports also state that the actor has been offered a huge sum of money. Even the stakeholders have said that they feel it is the right thing to do in times when there is no surety about the reopening of theatres. Reports also stated that the shoot of Bhuj: The Pride of India has been completed and only some patchwork is remaining. On the other hand, Big Bull is also in the post-production phase. Reports state that after the ongoing meetings, the final word will be released within a few weeks.

About Bhuj: The Pride of India

Talking about the film, apart from Ajay Devgn, the vibrant star cast of the film includes Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series. The film will unfold the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The action-drama will have scenes shot at Hyderabad, Kutch, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

The first look of Ajay Devgn is already out and the film was reported to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020. Bhuj: The Pride of India is based on one of the chapters of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team who reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

