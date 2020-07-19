Ajay Devgn's 'Deewane' And Other Memorable Movies With Reema Lagoo

Ajay Devgn has made an appearance in a wide range of films and the actor has delivered several unforgettable performances in various films throughout his acting career. Some of the most popular films of Ajay Devgn are Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phool Aur Kaante, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and others. He has worked with some of the leading actors in Hindi as well as Marathi film industry. Reema Lagoo is one such actor with whom Ajay Devgn has worked in quite a few films. With all that said now, here are Ajay Devgn's movies with Reema Lagoo.

Ajay Devgn's movies with Reema Lagoo

Deewane

Deewane is directed by Harry Baweja and produced by Paramjeet Baweja. The film features Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Mahima Chaudhry, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Shivaji Satam in key roles. Ajay Devgn also worked with Reema Lagoo in the movie and she played the role of Vishal/ Arun's mother. Ajay Devgn played the role of the son of Reema Lagoo in the film. The movie earned massive praise for its songs like Deewane, and Qayamat.

Naajayaz

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the 1995 film features Ajay Devgn, Naseeruddin Shah, Juhi Chawla, Deepak Chawla, Deepak Tijori, Gulshan Grover and Makrand Deshpande in key roles. Ajay Devgn played the role of Inspector Jai Bakshi/ Jai Solanki and Reema Lagoo played the role of Naina in the film. The action thriller movie went on to perform well at the box-office and received positive reviews from critics. The movie also earned various awards and accolades including Filmfare awards. The song titled Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein went on to become a chartbuster.

Sangram

Sangram is directed and produced by Lawrence D'Souza and features Ajay Devgn, Karishma Kapoor, Ayesha Jhulka and Amrish Puri in prominent roles. The 1993 movie also features Reema Lagoo playing the role of Mrs Shamsher Rana while Ajay Devgn plays the role of Raja S. Singh Kanwar. The plot of the film revolves around Surajbhan Singh Kanwar and Shamsher Singh Rana who are rivals of each other. However, things change when their children become good friends.

Kanoon

This is yet another movie where Ajay Devgn collaborated with Reema Lagoo. Kanoon, released in the year 1994, is directed, produced, and written by Sushma Shiromani. The movie features Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in prominent roles. Reema Lagoo plays the role of Bhabhi, Pankaj's (Arun Govil) wife.

