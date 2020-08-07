Ajay Devgn's 'Dilwale' And Other Memorable Movies With Avtar Gill

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has appeared in films of various genres over the years. The actor has also collaborated with some of the most popular actors and filmmakers in Bollywood. Avtar Gill is one such actor whose on-screen chemistry with Ajay Devgn is widely noted. With all that said now, here are Ajay Devgn's movies that feature Avtar Gill.

Dilwale

This film, which released in the year 1994, is directed by Harry Baweja and produced by Paramjeet Baweja. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Avtar Gill plays the role of a photographer. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Arun Saxena while Suniel Shetty essays the role of Inspector Vikram Singh in the movie. One of the major highlights of this movie is the songs that went on to become chart-busters at the time. Kitna Haseen Chahra, Jo Tumhe Chahe, and Ek Aisi Ladki Thi are some of the most memorable songs from the movie.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

This Milan Luthria-directorial features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The 2010 gangster film penned by Rajat Arora also features Avtar Gill playing the role of Jeet Kumar Rathi. The movie performed well at the box-office and received multiple awards and accolades including Filmfare Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, and many others for the actors' performances, songs, cinematography, and story.

Zakhm

Zakhm is one of the most memorable films of Ajay Devgn. It also features Avtar Gill playing the role of Isa. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the main roles in the movie are essayed by Ajay Devgn, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, and Kunal Khemu. The critically acclaimed movie earned Ajay Devgn National Film Awards and Screen Awards in the category of Best Actor. The movie featuring Avtar Gill also performed well at the box-office.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Hum Kisise Kum Nahi is directed by David Dhawan. The film released in the year 2002. The action comedy film features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in key roles. The movie features Avtar Gill in the role of Inspector Shinde. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Major Saab

Major Saab has Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre and Nafisa Ali in major roles while Avtar Gill plays a supporting role as a cop. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Songs like Akeli Na Bazaar Jaya Karo and Pyar Kiya Toh Nibhana became superhits.

