Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Sanjay Dutt; See List

Ajay Devgn has worked with several popular directors, producers and actors over the years. He has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt in several movies and many of their films have turned out to be a commercial success like Son of Sardaar and LOC: Kargil. With all that said, here are Ajay Devgn's movies with Sanjay Dutt:

LOC: Kargil

Directed and produced by J. P. Dutta, this 2003 historical war drama movie features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty, Karan Nath, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Kareena Kapoor, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, Preeti Khangiani and Mahima Chaudhry. The critically acclaimed movie was also one of the longest films, with a run time of 246 minutes. The flick is based on the Kargil War.

Son of Sardaar

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, and Vindu Dara Singh, this action-comedy got released in 2012. The action-comedy is directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Ajay Devgn. A remake of the Maryada Ramanna, Son of Sardaar was a commercial success and performed well at the box office. Apart from the storyline, yet another highlight of the movie is the soundtrack, which received widespread acclaim from critics. Some of the popular songs include Rani Tu Mein Raja and Son of Sardaar.

Tango Charlie

Narrating the life story of a paramilitary man from being a guard recruit to being in the Border Security Force, this is considered by fans to be one of Ajay Devgn's most underrated movies. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles, the Mani Shankar-directorial is produced by Nitin Manmohan. The movie deals with challenges like insurgency in various regions of India. The film earned massive DVD sales. It received widespread critical acclaim, although it isn't as widely talked about as some of Devgn's other popular films.

Raju Chacha

In Raju Chacha, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Shekhar aka Raju Chacha and Sanjay Dutt made a special appearance in the movie as Gafoor. The movie is directed by Anil Devgn and features Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie marked Ajay Devgn's first time as a producer. The film received numerous awards and nominations for its cinematography, art direction, etc. The soundtrack was composed by Jatin-Lalit.

