Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam' Celebrates 5-year Anniversary, Tabu Shares Post To Mark The Event

The 2015 drama thriller, Drishyam celebrate its five-year anniversary today. On this occasion, the Drishyam actor Tabu, took to Instagram to share a poster of the film. Tabu captioned her Instagram post as, “Five years!!!@ajaydevgn @viacom18studios”.

Several fans showered their love on the Drishyam actor’s Instagram with likes and comments. While some fans appreciated the movie in the comments section, some showed their love for the star cast of the film. You can check out Tabu’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

About the film:

The 2015 drama thriller Drishyam was a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. The word Drishyam means ‘visual’ or ‘scene’. The plot of this film revolves around a man who takes desperate measures to protect his family. Further, this film also portrays the dark side of a good man.

The film starred the Tanhaji actor, Ajay Devgn and the Andhadhun actress Tabu in the lead roles. This duo has co-starred in seven films namely, De De Pyaar De, Golmaal Again, Haqeeqat, Fitoor, Thakshak, Vijaypath and Drishyam.

Drishyam also starred actors like Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav Rishab, and Chadha. This film was directed by Nishikant Kamat and it was produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Abhishek Pathak. It was greatly appreciated by fans as well as critics. This film made a whopping box office collection of Rs. 1,10,42,60,000. While its domestic collections were Rs. 93,85,00,000, its overseas collections were $ 2,590,000.

The Malayalam Drishyam:

The Malayalam drama-thriller Drishyam was released in the year 2013. While the plot of this film did not differ from the 2015 Bollywood crime thriller, this film starred actor Mohanlal Viswanathan and Meena in the lead roles. Further, this film also swept the box office collections. As of late, the Malayalam Drishyam star, Mohanlal Viswanathan took to Twitter to announce a sequel of Drishyam. The actor made this announcement on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Several fans showered their love on the teaser. You can check out Mohanlal Viswanathan’s Tweet here:

