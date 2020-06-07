Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal Again' Had THESE Goof-ups That Went Unnoticed By Fans

The film, Golmaal Again is a revenge drama with a comical plot. In Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra worked with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn for the first time. The comedy film turned out to be a generous success at the box-office. The comedy-drama film Golmaal Again by director Rohit Shetty had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Khemu, and Tabu, among others. Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama had some hilarious mistakes that went unnoticed by the makers of the movie. Read more to know all about them-

Golmaal Again hilarious mistakes that were unnoticed-

In the film, one of the most common mistake made was in the beginning scene where Gopal sees a bad dream of ghosts and gets up shockingly and throws his blanket aside, but when Laxman gets up the blanket is again on Gopal’s lap.

The other mistake that went unnoticed by the makers of the movie was Gopal’s main entry scene on two cars. The stunt is Ajay Devgn’s patent entry stunt that he frequently does in his movies. In this scene, a girl in the background is seen in four places as if there are four similar girls like that. And also, when his superb entry scene is going on, the people in the background are looking here and there rather than at Gopal.

Also when a female ghost appears in Laxman and Gopal’s dream and they wake up in shock, the ghost is in a white saree and makeup. The female ghost looks really pretty, but does a female ghost apply makeup and scare you?

In the song, Maine Tujhko Dekha from the film Golmaal Again they ride a cycle, their headlights are on. But when the camera takes an angle from the other side the headlights are off.

When in the title song of the movie Golmaal Again the team of Golmaal comes on the skateboard, the cycles are in front and the cars are behind them. But as the camera angle changes, the team of Golmaal comes in front and the cycles are nowhere.

Watch the video below which spots numerous mistakes that are hilarious and went unnoticed by the viewers as well as by the makers of the film. Have a look here:

