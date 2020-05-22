Anushka Sharma And Aamir Khan Starrer PK Had Some Funny Mistakes That Went Unnoticed

Anushka Sharma has always managed to surprise her fans with her range of onscreen roles every now and then. Even in the film PK, the star took her fans by surprise with her hairstyle, looks and performance. From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Pari, Anushka Sharma has proved time and again that she is a versatile actor. Her skills and her choice of roles have also managed to impress fans.

PK by Rajkumar Hirani was a 2014 movie that also starred Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, and Saurabh Shukla among others. It also featured Ranbir Kapoor in a cameo role. However, the film had quite some mistakes which were overlooked by the director. Listed below are some of the hilarious mistakes in Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan starrer PK. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's PK: Hilarious mistakes in the film

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput tells Anushka Sharma that he works in the Pakistan embassy in Bruges. In reality, the Pakistan embassy is in Brussels, and not in Bruges.

In the film, the thief who steals the alien's remote is seen wearing a sweater in the sweltering desert.

One of the main issues with alien PK was his language. In one of the scenes, it is shown that he gathered all the knowledge and the vocabulary from one of the red-light district workers after he visits her. And, after spending many hours "downloading" the language, he ended up copying her mannerisms too, like eating paan.

In the scenes where he goes in search of god, during the celebration of Moharram, he gets hurt by blade slashes on his back. But soon after the scene gets over, there is no scratch or sign of a blade mark on his body.

The Pakistan Embassy in Brussels remains closed on Sunday. And still, Anushka Sharma could get through the Pakistan embassy even after the vast time difference.

In one of his scenes, Aamir Khan is seen eating paan and observes deep red lips that last long enough for the day. However, in the very next scene, PK has teeth as clear as crystal and lips are back to the standard colour.

After listening to a tape recorded by PK, Jaggu cries. That scene is one of the emotional scenes in the movie. However, Aamir Khan's PK never had a recording device or pressed the record button when Anushka's Jaggu was sharing the thoughts captured in those tapes.

