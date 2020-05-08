Ajay Devgn's Memorable Dialogues From 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh'

Ajay Devgn's movies have often showcased the actor's versatility and passion for acting. The actor can jump from comedy to action roles effortlessly. Ajay Devgn's movies that remain widely popular include The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Golmaal, Singham, Drishyam, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of Ajay Devgn's most memorable dialogues from The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Ajay Devgn's most memorable dialogues from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'

The 2002 movie of Ajay Devgn was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The Legend of Bhagat Singh won many awards and accolades. The film also has an 8.1 rating on IMDb. The film's popular music and crisp storyline make it extra special apart from it being a hit patriotic film. The story of Bhagat Singh and other fearless freedom fighters in the country won the hearts of many young fans back then and it even garnered praise from critics.

"Aap namak ka haq ada karo ... main mitti ka haq ada karta hoon"

"Leave my land or get thrown out"

"Khoon bahana koi badi baat nahi hai ... chahe woh apna ho yah samne waale ka ... badi baat toh yeh hai ki jism se tapka hua ek boond khoon, aane waali nasal ke saare ke saare khoon mein ubaala la sakta hai yah nahi"

"Nah toh mujhe maut ka khauf hai ... aur nah hi rab ka yakeen"

"Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai ... uske adharshon ko nahi"

"Shareer qaid kiya jaa sakta hai ... vichaar nahi"

"Garam se garam kaam karte waqt, dil aur dimag ko thanda rakha karo"

"Sirf khoon ke rishton ka maan rakha jaata hai ... mann ke rishton ka nahi"

