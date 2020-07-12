Ajay Devgn's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Climax Was Shot At THIS Place & Not In Italy

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. This film is one of the most loved and iconic films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This film is also considered a cult classic. From the chemistry between the lead actors to the mature acting of the supporting cast this film was loved by fans. But did you know that the climax of the film which was shown as Italy in the film was actually not Italy? Read here to know more about it.

Ajay Devgn's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was shot in Budapest

Aishwarya Rai was seen in the role of Nandini in the film. She plays the role of a daughter of a classical singer from whom Sameer (Salman Khan) comes to learn music. But while he is learning music he falls in love with the teacher's daughter. While both are in love Nandini's parents do not agree to the notion of Sameer getting married to Nandini and she is then married to Vanraj played by Ajay Devgn.

But towards the end of the film, she travels all the way to meet her love Sameer. It is all possible as Vanraj learns about their love and makes an effort to unite the lovers. But all fans of the film know what happens at the end. But here is the interesting bit about this film's climax. Nandini says that she wants to go to Italy but if we actually see the place where the shoot happened was Budapest.

The makers of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali passed off Budapest as Italy to the viewers. The cast of the movie had travelled to Budapest where the shoot was done on the Chain Bridge located in Budapest. This place is one of the most popular tourist places in the city. But all fans know that the scene from the film was fantastically shot. Take a look at the clip here to know more.

Here are some pictures of the Chain Bridge located in Budapest

On Work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. this film was based on the real-life story of Maratha Warrior Tanaji Malusare. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ajay was seen portraying the role of Tanhaji, Kajol was seen as Lakshmi Bai, and Saif Ali Khan was seen in the role of Udaybhan Rathod. The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ajay. The movie hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Now he will be seen in films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sooryavanshi and RRR.

