Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was Not The First Choice To Play Kali In 'Kaal'?

The 2005 thriller film Kaal was loved by fans of its attention-grabbing plot and the talented cast of the film. This film performed averagely at the box office. The thriller film was directed by Soham Shah who took the audience of the film on a hunt to learn the mysteries of the supernatural forest.

In the lead of the film was Ajay Devgn who guided people to solve the mysteries. But did you know he was not the first choice to play the role of Kali Pratap Singh? Read here to know were the first three choices for the producers of this film to play this role.

Ajay Devgn was not the first choice to play the role of Kali Pratap Singh

According to the reports by a daily, the makers of the film had a different actor in mind to play the role of Kali Pratap Singh. It was reported that the choice for the character Kali was veteran actor Nana Patekar. But Nana rejected the role.

After Nana Pataker rejected the role the makers moved towards Saif Ai Khan to be seen in the mantel of Kali Pratap Singh. But they reportedly faced rejection from Saif too. After Saif, the role was then pushed to Shahid Kapoor who also rejected the role. In the end, Ajay Devgn was seen in the role of Kali Pratap Singh.

About Kaal

In the film Kaal Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Vishal Malhotra and Kushal Punjabi in pivotal roles. The film's story revolves around Krish who is a wildlife expert. He and a few tourists get together with Kaali and the village chief to fight the supernatural entity that has been responsible for the killing of several people in the forest. They all battle against all odds to keep themselves alive in the fictional Orbit National Park.

On Work front

Ajay Devgn has last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. this film was based on the real-life story of Maratha Warrior Tanaji Malusare. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn was seen portraying the role of Tanhaji, Kajol was seen as Lakshmi Bai, and Saif Ali Khan was seen in the role of Udaybhan Rathod.

The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The movie hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Now he will be seen in films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sooryavanshi and RRR.

