Ajay Devgn's movies have often received widespread critical acclaim. The versatile actor has gone from featuring in comedy and action films to romance and much more. Ajay Devgn's movies that remain widely popular include Tanhaji, Raid, Golmaal, Singham, and many more. One of Ajay Devgn's movies that received high praise for its music is Raid. Listed below are some of the interesting facts from Ajay Devgn's more recent and popular film, Raid.

READ:Kajol Was Not The First Choice For Ajay Devgn's Production Debut 'Raju Chacha'? Know Facts

Ajay Devgn's Raid: Interesting trivia about the film

READ:Ajay Devgn's 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh': Interesting Facts Fans Need To Know

READ:"Well Said", PM Modi Responds To Ajay Devgn's Tweet Calling Aarogya Setu His 'Bodyguard'

The film Raid has the role of Indira Gandhi played by an actress whose name is not disclosed.

Five years after the film Ghanchakkar, director Raj Kumar Gupta took up this film.

Illeana D'Cruz' was first seen with Ajay Devgn in the 2017 film, Baadshaho. This was their second film together.

Another film with the same name was first launched by Mehboob Khan's grandson Aslam Khan in the year 1982. Unfortunately, that film starring Raaj Kumar got shelved.

READ:Ajay Devgn Thanks PM Modi For 'personal Bodyguard' Aarogya Setu, Urges Fans To Download

Ajay Devgn's character in this movie portrays two main qualities; of an atheist and a patriot.

This was actress Ileana D'Cruz's first film after her marriage.

Actress Illeana D'Cruz has worked in three films set in different decades so far. She previously worked in the film Barfi! set in the '70s, Rustom set in the '50s, and Baadshaho set in the '70s.

As the film was set in the 80s period, there were glimpses of the late Mrs. Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister of India during that period, that the film offered.

READ:Smriti Irani Slams Congress For Defaming Amethi Admin With 'party Office Raided' Claim

READ:BJP Dismisses Congress Claim Of Its Amethi Office Being Raided; Slams Rahul Gandhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.