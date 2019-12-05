The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Golmaal Five: Did The Comedy Starring Ajay Devgn Get A Different Title?

Bollywood News

Golmaal Five is confirmed and the reason behind its title will leave you astonished read further ahead to know about the numerological reason ahead.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
golmaal five

The Golmaal series is one of the most commercially successful comedies in Bollywood. The movie franchise has delivered some of the funniest rib-tickling moments. The director Rohit Shetty has never failed to impress the fans with his impeccable direction thought the series.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Confused Between Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Anand L Rai?

Golmaal Five: Ajay Devgn-starrer gets a new title; Numerology expert explains why

Also Read | Ajay Devgn: Big Shoutout To My Fans For The Love You've Given Me, Reminds Me I'm Lucky

A recent update on the franchise is that the Golmaal team is reuniting for a fifth instalment of the popular film. The face of the Golmaal series Ajay Devgn broke the news to the public and confirmed the fifth instalment to the popular franchise. The film has numerology aligned with the number 5. Rohit Shetty believes that a successful film is influenced by a good numerical behind it. This is one of the reasons the director has chosen to name the film Golmaal Five instead of Golmaal 5. The director took to Instagram to break the news with a quirky poster signalling the number five. Rohit believes that five is his lucky number and therefore has a dedicated numerological reason behind naming the film in this manner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Roars In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's First Song Shankara Re Shankara

This theory is further explained as he was born on March 14, which sums up to five. The number of letters in his name also is five, also he has five family members. Hence the film is spelt five instead of the numerical. The director is a believer in numerology and has stuck to it since the beginning days of his filming career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Says He Wants To Fill Ajay Devgn's Shoes In Bollywood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG