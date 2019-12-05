Golmaal Five: Did The Comedy Starring Ajay Devgn Get A Different Title?

The Golmaal series is one of the most commercially successful comedies in Bollywood. The movie franchise has delivered some of the funniest rib-tickling moments. The director Rohit Shetty has never failed to impress the fans with his impeccable direction thought the series.

Golmaal Five: Ajay Devgn-starrer gets a new title; Numerology expert explains why

A recent update on the franchise is that the Golmaal team is reuniting for a fifth instalment of the popular film. The face of the Golmaal series Ajay Devgn broke the news to the public and confirmed the fifth instalment to the popular franchise. The film has numerology aligned with the number 5. Rohit Shetty believes that a successful film is influenced by a good numerical behind it. This is one of the reasons the director has chosen to name the film Golmaal Five instead of Golmaal 5. The director took to Instagram to break the news with a quirky poster signalling the number five. Rohit believes that five is his lucky number and therefore has a dedicated numerological reason behind naming the film in this manner.

This theory is further explained as he was born on March 14, which sums up to five. The number of letters in his name also is five, also he has five family members. Hence the film is spelt five instead of the numerical. The director is a believer in numerology and has stuck to it since the beginning days of his filming career.

