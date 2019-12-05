Ajay Devgn Confused Between Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Anand L. Rai?

Ajay Devgn recently announced the fifth installment of his blockbuster film Golmaal 5 with his friend and director Rohit Shetty. If the recent reports are to be believed, Ajay has been offered two films by two veteran directors Anand L. Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but the actor will have to choose only one between the two because of other commitments.

Who will Ajay choose between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anand L. Rai?

According to a leading media portal, Ajay is known to finish the shooting for his film quickly. However next year he is supposed to shoot for Chanakya and a lot of time will go behind prepping for the film as well as the shoot of this film. The source also added that he has got offers from two directors - Aanand L Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali but it is likely that he will only be able to do one of them as he has got two more films in his kitty.

The Golmaal actor had confirmed to be in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film. Bhansali is currently busy with the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and has approached Devgn for the same, but the actor has not confirmed signing the film. On the other hand, Ajay has also hinted at being in talks with Anand L. Rai but the title of the film is yet unknown. It will be interesting for Ajay's fans to see which project will the actor sign. Devgn is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars his wife Kajol along with Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles while actors like Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in supporting roles. The period drama is set to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

